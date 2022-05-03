Tyler Herro wins NBA Sixth Man of the Year award

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award for the 2021-22 season, the Association announced on Tuesday.

In no way can this be seen as a surprise. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has made Herro’s role as the team’s top bench option a vital in the success they have seen this season.

His ability to score off the bench with the second unit has turned Miami into the odds-on favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference. That was evident in the Heat’s Game 1 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals Monday evening. Herro scored 25 points and dished out seven assists while connecting on 4-of-6 from three-point range in the win.

Related: 2023 NBA Rookie of the Yea rankings

Tyler Herrio NBA Sixth Man of the Year in landslide

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Per the NBA, Herro received 96 of 100 first-place votes with Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love receiving three and Cameron Johnson of the Phoenix Suns receiving one. Here’s how the NBA sixth man rankings turned out for the 2021-22 season.

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat: (488 points)

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers: (214 points)

Cameron Johnson, Phoenix Suns: (128 points)

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz: (27 points)

Luke Kennard, Los Angeles Clippers: (12 points)

A first-round pick of the Heat out of Kentucky back in 2019, the 22-year-old Herro has morphed into one of the better pure scorers in the game. He’s also coming off a career-best 2021-22 regular season.

Tyler Herro stats (2021-22): 20.7 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.0 APG, 45% shooting, 40% 3-point

Herro finished second on the Heat in scoring behind Jimmy Butler. Despite some struggles in Miami’s Round 1 playoff win over the Atlanta Hawks, he seems to have returned to form.

Tyler Herro and NBA Sixth Man of the Year winners (past decade)