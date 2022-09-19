Tyler Alexander, Tigers shut out sputtering Orioles

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Alexander no-hit the Orioles through six innings as the visiting Detroit Tigers put a huge dent in Baltimore’s playoff hopes with an 11-0 victory on Monday.

Alexander allowed just two walks in the first six innings. Ryan Mountcastle led off the bottom of the seven with a single and Anthony Santander followed with a single. But that was the extent of the threat, with a strikeout and a double play following.

Alexander (4-10) exited after seven innings, having struck out four en route to his first win since Aug. 20. The Tigers (56-91) won for just the second time in Alexander’s past 13 outings and just the second time in eight games overall.

Will Vest and Jose Cisnero each pitched an inning to complete the combined two-hitter.

Riley Greene drove in three runs on two doubles and Ryan Kreidler also provided three RBIs. Spencer Torkelson contributed three hits and three runs, and Tucker Barnhart also had three hits.

The Orioles, who have lost nine of their last 14 games, used outfielder Ryan McKenna on the mound in the ninth inning. He gave up two runs.

Baltimore (76-70), a shutout victim for the third time this month, fell five games behind the Seattle Mariners in the race for the final American League wild-card spot.

Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells (7-7) took the loss, allowing five runs on four hits in three-plus innings. He walked three and struck out three.

The Tigers did most of their offensive damage in a five-run fourth inning. The first two runs scored on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Kreidler followed by a wild pitch. Akil Baddoo rapped a two-run single, and then Greene smashed the first of his two doubles to drive in one.

Miguel Cabrera, fresh off the injured list, knocked in the game’s first run with a first-inning single. He had been sidelined since Sept. 3 due to a biceps ailment.

Cabrera wound up with two of Detroit’s 14 hits. The Tigers didn’t have a triple or home run despite matching their fourth-highest run total of the season.

Detroit hadn’t won a game that lasted nine innings since Sept. 9, having posted a rain-shortened, eight-inning victory and a 10-inning triumph since then.

Mountcastle reached base three times because he drew two of Baltimore’s four walks.

