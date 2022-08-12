Two-run seventh inning pushes Rockies past D-backs

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Serven homered, Wynton Bernard singled in his major league debut, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 in Denver on Friday night.

Dinelson Lamet (1-1) got the win in relief of Antonio Senzatela, and Carlos Estevez pitched the ninth for his second save.

Bernard spent 10-plus seasons in the farm systems of five teams before playing in his first major league debut at age 31. In addition to his first hit, he stole a base and scored a run during Colorado’s winning rally in the seventh.

Cooper Hummel doubled and drove in two runs for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks struck first with a run in the second inning. Christian Walker led off with a single and went to third on Daulton Varsho’s single. Varsho ended up at second when right fielder Charlie Blackmon threw to third to try to get Walker.

Jake McCarthy walked to load the bases, and the first run scored when Hummel hit into a double play.

Arizona added to the lead in the fourth. Varsho walked with one out, went to second on a single by McCarthy, and Hummel’s double to right drove them both in to make it 3-0.

The Rockies answered in the bottom of the inning against Rockies starter Zach Davies. C.J. Cron drew a one-out walk, and Ryan McMahon beat out an infield single for Colorado’s first hit of. Elehuris Montero doubled down the third base line to plate both runners.

Serven hit the first pitch of the fifth inning just over the wall in left to tie it.

Davies went five innings, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks. He fanned two.

Senzatela overcame early control issues to go six innings. He gave up three runs on five hits, struck out two and walked three.

The Rockies went ahead in the seventh off Chris Devenski (2-1). Sam Hilliard doubled and went to third on Bernard’s infield single. Bernard stole second, and one out later Blackmon drove in Hilliard with a single off Joe Mantiply. Bernard scored on a sacrifice fly by Jose Iglesias.

–Field Level Media