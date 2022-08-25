Minnesota Twins sign outfielder Billy Hamilton to minor league contract

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins signed veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor league contract on Thursday.

Hamilton, who turns 32 next month, will report to the Florida Complex League site in Fort Myers, Fla.

He batted .077 with seven stolen bases in 20 games with the Miami Marlins this season.

He elected to become a free agent earlier this month, rejecting an outright assignment to Triple-A Jacksonville.

Hamilton is a career. 239 hitter with 189 RBIs and 321 stolen bases in 931 games over 10 seasons with seven teams.

He played his first six seasons with the Cincinnati Reds (2013-18) and was runner-up for the National League Rookie of the Year award in 2014.

–Field Level Media