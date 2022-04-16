Twins RHP Sonny Gray (hamstring) exits vs. Red Sox

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Twins right-hander Sonny Gray departed Saturday’s game against the host Boston Red Sox after 1 2/3 innings due to an apparent hamstring injury.

Gray appeared to slip during a pitch to Bobby Dalbec in the second inning. Dalbec popped up the pitch and Gray grabbed his right hamstring area.

Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli and a trainer came out to the mound. After a conversation, Gray left and was replaced by right-hander Josh Winder.

Gray allowed one hit — a two-run homer by Alex Verdugo — and threw 31 pitches before exiting.

