Twins put Carlos Correa, Chris Paddack on IL

The Minnesota Twins put All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa (finger) and right-hander Chris Paddack (elbow inflammation) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

In corresponding moves, the Twins selected the contracts of outfielder Mark Contreras and right-hander Jharel Cotton from Triple-A Saint Paul.

Correa’s stint is retroactive to Friday. He suffered a right middle finger contusion Thursday after a fouling a ball off his hand in the seventh inning against Baltimore.

Correa, 27, was starting to heat up, batting .412 with three doubles, one home run and eight RBIs in eight games leading up to the injury. For the season, he’s hitting .255 with two HRs and 11 RBIs.

Paddack, 26, left his start Sunday in the third inning against Oakland. He is 1-2 with a 4.03 ERA and 20 strikeouts in five starts for the Twins. His IL stint is retroactive to Monday.

Cotton, 30, made the Opening Day roster and pitched in two games for the Twins, with two strikeouts in 2.0 innings. He did not record a decision or post an ERA. He is 13-10 with a 4.66 ERA in 54 games (29 starts) for Oakland, Texas and the Twins in parts of four major league seasons.

Contreras, 27, is batting .239 with five doubles, one triple, five home runs and 17 RBIs in 26 games for the Saints this season. His first appearance would make his MLB debut.

