Twins place SS Royce Lewis (hamstring) on injured list

The Minnesota Twins placed shortstop Royce Lewis on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, with Friday’s move retroactive to Thursday.

Lewis last played Tuesday, when his hamstring tightened during an eighth-inning at-bat in a 7-0 win over the host Cincinnati Reds.

Lewis is batting .309 with 15 home runs and 52 RBIs in 217 at-bats over 58 games. The first overall pick of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft, Lewis, 24, is hitting .307 over parts of two seasons with the big-league club.

Minnesota replaced him on the 28-man roster with outfielder/first baseman Jordan Luplow, who was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul.

The Twins had selected Luplow off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 4. Luplow, 29, is hitting .235 (12-for-51) in 26 games for the Twins after batting .214 (3-for-14) in seven games for the Blue Jays.

