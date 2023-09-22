fbpx
Published September 22, 2023

Twins place SS Royce Lewis (hamstring) on injured list

Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis (23) throws to first base for an out in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Minnesota Twins placed shortstop Royce Lewis on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, with Friday’s move retroactive to Thursday.

Lewis last played Tuesday, when his hamstring tightened during an eighth-inning at-bat in a 7-0 win over the host Cincinnati Reds.

Lewis is batting .309 with 15 home runs and 52 RBIs in 217 at-bats over 58 games. The first overall pick of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft, Lewis, 24, is hitting .307 over parts of two seasons with the big-league club.

Minnesota replaced him on the 28-man roster with outfielder/first baseman Jordan Luplow, who was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul.

The Twins had selected Luplow off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 4. Luplow, 29, is hitting .235 (12-for-51) in 26 games for the Twins after batting .214 (3-for-14) in seven games for the Blue Jays.

–Field Level Media

