Minnesota Twins place pitcher Tyler Mahle (shoulder) on injured list

The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Tyler Mahle on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right shoulder inflammation.

He exited Saturday night’s start against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning with shoulder fatigue.

Earlier Saturday, the team had reinstated Mahle from the injured list, where he landed Aug. 20 with the same condition.

Mahle, 27, is 1-1 with a 4.41 ERA in four starts since being acquired in an Aug. 2 trade with Cincinnati.

He owns a 32-39 record with a 4.35 ERA in 118 games (117 starts) with the Reds (2017-22) and Twins.

Minnesota recalled left-hander Jovani Moran from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding transaction.

Moran, 25, is 0-1 with a 2.05 ERA and one save in 21 relief appearances this season for the Twins.

