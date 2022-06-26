Twins place pitcher Joe Smith on 15-day injured list

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Joe Smith on the 15-day injured list Sunday with tightness in his upper trapezius muscle.

Smith, 38, is 1-1 with a 2.78 ERA in 28 relief appearances with the Twins this season. His designation is retroactive to Friday.

He owns a 55-34 record with a 3.08 ERA in 860 career relief appearances with the New York Mets, then-Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners and Twins.

Also on Sunday, the Twins recalled left-hander Jovani Moran from Triple-A St. Paul.

Moran, 25, has registered a 1.74 ERA with one save in eight relief appearances this season with Minnesota.

–Field Level Media