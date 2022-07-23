Minnesota Twins place left-handed pitcher Caleb Thielbar (hamstring) on IL

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins placed reliever Caleb Thielbar on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a left hamstring strain.

The designation is retroactive to Tuesday for the 35-year-old left-hander.

Thielbar is 2-0 with one save, nine holds and a 4.84 ERA in a team-high 40 appearances this season.

He is 16-4 with a 3.18 ERA in 225 games (no starts) over six seasons with the Twins (2013-15, 2020-22).

In a corresponding move, Minnesota recalled right-hander Yennier Cano from Triple-A St. Paul.

Cano, 28, made his MLB debut on May 11 and is 1-0 with a 9.26 ERA in nine relief appearances for the Twins this season.

–Field Level Media