fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published May 20, 2023

Twins place 2B Jorge Polanco (hamstring) on 10-day IL

May 14, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco (11) in action against the Chicago Cubs at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins placed second baseman Jorge Polanco on the 10-day injured list Saturday.

He has a left hamstring strain and his designation is retroactive to Thursday.

Polanco, 29, opened the season on the IL with a left knee injury. He is batting .284 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 23 games.

The Twins recalled infielder Edouard Julien from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding transaction.

Julien, 24, made his MLB debut on April 12 and batted .222 with two homers and four RBIs in eight games.

–Field Level Media

Share: 