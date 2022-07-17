Twins activate RHP Chris Archer to start vs. White Sox

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins reinstated right-hander Chris Archer from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday afternoon’s game against the visiting Chicago White Sox in Minneapolis.

Archer, 33, has been sidelined with left hip tightness.

He last pitched on June 30 at Cleveland, where he departed after four innings with a 3-1 lead despite walking six and allowing one hit in a 5-3 loss to the Guardians. He was placed on the injured list on July 5, retroactive to July 2, with soreness and tightness in left hip in what manager Rocco Baldelli called a precautionary measure.

Archer is 2-3 with a 3.08 ERA in 15 starts this season, his first with Minnesota.

He owns a 63-84 with a 3.84 ERA in 233 career games (230 starts) with the Tampa Bay Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates and Twins.

Also on Sunday, Minnesota optioned left-hander Devin Smeltzer to Triple-A St. Paul.

Smeltzer, 26, is 4-2 with a 4.02 ERA in 12 starts this season with the Twins.

He is 8-4 with a 4.15 ERA in 31 career games (19 starts) with Minnesota.

–Field Level Media