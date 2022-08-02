Twins acquire Michael Fulmer, put Alex Kirilloff on IL

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins acquired right-hander Michael Fulmer from the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday in exchange for minor league right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long.

Fulmer, 29, is 3-4 with a 3.20 ERA and two saves this season for the Twins’ American League Central rivals. Fulmer is already in the Twin Cities as the Tigers and Twins are in the midst of a three-game series. Fulmer pitched 1/3 of an inning in Monday night’s game, giving up two runs on four hits.

To make room for Fulmer on the roster, the Twins on Tuesday designated right-hander Aaron Sanchez for assignment.

Fulmer is 32-43 with a 3.90 ERA in 178 career appearances (89 starts) for the Tigers over six seasons. He made the AL All-Star team in 2017 when he was exclusively a starter in Detroit.

Gipson-Long, 24, split the 2022 season between High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita, going 8-6 with a 4.23 ERA in 18 games (17 starts).

Earlier in the day, the Twins added right-handed closer Jorge Lopez in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles and right-hander Tyler Mahle in a deal with the Cincinnati Reds.

Minnesota also placed starting left fielder Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day injured list with wrist inflammation and moved Miguel Sano to the 60-day IL.

Kirilloff, 24, is batting .250 with three home runs and 21 RBIs this season for the Twins.

It’s the second time Kirilloff has missed time on the IL this season with wrist issues. He missed nearly a month on the IL in April and May.

Sano had surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee earlier this season. The Twins found something in a recent MRI that led them to transfer Sano to the 60-day list.

In a corresponding move, the Twins recalled outfielder Jake Cave from Triple-A St. Paul. Cave has 28 career HRs for the Twins but has not played for the big-league club yet this season.

–Field Level Media