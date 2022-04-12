Tundra sign Pinq to Fortnite roster

Credit: Tundra

Tundra Esports signed Zachariah “Pinq” Siddall to their Fortnite roster on Tuesday.

Pinq joins fellow United Kingdom native Harry “Veno” Pearson on the roster. Veno signed with the organization in February.

“I’m really excited to be signing with Tundra,” Pinq said. “Already briefly working with the organization, it’s clear they are incredibly ambitious while still wanting to foster a positive attitude towards creativity and growing together. I’m looking forward to all the things Tundra have planned going into the future and I hope that it will be a great chapter in my career.”

Our Fortnite roster grows… ?????? Only the best get to join the #TundraTribe ???? Welcome @pinquk! pic.twitter.com/vW6nMhlcAi — Tundra Esports (@TundraEsports) April 12, 2022

Pinq, 17, previously competed with Rix.GG and LootBoy Esports Academy, among other teams.

“Pinq fits perfectly with our vision for Fortnite,” says Anthony Graham, Tundra director of esports and operations. “He combines high energy and raw talent and it comes through in his recent performances in Cash Cups and other Fortnite Tournaments.”

–Field Level Media