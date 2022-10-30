Tundra Esports capture title at The International 2022

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tundra Esports swept Team Secret in the grand final on Sunday to win The International 2022 in Singapore.

The London-based team earned nearly $8.5 million for capturing the prestigious Dota 2 championship and Aegis of Champions trophy.

Team Secret took home $2.45 million for second place, followed by Team Liquid ($1.7 million) and Team Aster ($1.13 million).

The Tundra Esports lineup featured Oliver “skiter” Lepko of Slovakia, Leon “Nine” Kirilin of Germany, Neta “33” Shapira of Israel, Martin “Saksa” Sazdov of North Macedonia and American Wu “Sneyking” Jingjun.

THE AEGIS IS OURS! #TI11 CHAMPIONS ?? Thankyou #TundraTribe?? for the amazing support! Now let’s go fucking party ?? pic.twitter.com/vU26BGF96y — TUNDRA (@TundraEsports) October 30, 2022

In the best-of-five grand final, Tundra Esports opened with back-to-back 40-minute wins on red and clinched the title with a 45-minute victory on green.

Earlier Sunday, Team Secret advanced to the final showdown with a 2-1 defeat of Team Liquid in the lower-bracket final. Secret sandwiched 28- and 38-minute wins on green around Liquid’s 40-minute win on red.

The International 2022 prize pool:

No. 1 — $8.492 million: Tundra Esports

No. 2 — $2.453 million: Team Secret

No. 3 — $1.699 million: Team Liquid

No. 4 — $1.132 million: Team Aster

5th-6th — $660,491: PSG.LGD, Thunder Awaken

7th-8th — $471,827: beastcoast, OG

9th-12th — $377,439: Evil Geniuses, BOOM Esports, Gaimin Gladiators, Entity

13th-16th –$283,052: Hokori, Team Spirit, Fnatic, Royal Never Give Up

17th-18th — $47,08s: Soniqs, Talon Esports

19th-20th — $47,082: BetBoom Team, TSM

–Field Level Media