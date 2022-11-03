TSM.FTX part ways with support DUBU

Credit: TSM.FTX | Twitter

TSM.FTX began the postseason tweaking of their roster on Thursday, parting ways with support Doo-yong “DuBu” Kim.

DuBu, 29, began his career in 2014 and has played with teams that include Fnatic and Geek Fam.

Earlier this year, the team finished second in ESL One Stockholm, losing to OG in the grand final. It qualified for The International 11 but went winless.

DuBu joined TSM in January.

“We can’t thank you enough for your hard work and effort over the past year and all the contributions you made to the team,” the organization tweeted Thursday. “We wish you all the best in you future, thank you for everything.”

Today we part ways with our DOTA Support, @DubuDota We can't thank you enough for your hard work and effort over the past year and all the contributions you made to the team. We wish you all the best in you future, thank you for everything ???? pic.twitter.com/w3ddHY2zbt — TSM FTX Report (@tsmreport) November 2, 2022

He shared his gratitude with the team via Twitter.

“Thanks to @TSM and all the fans for your support throughout the year! I will continue grinding and striving to be the best,” he wrote. “Open to new opportunities in any region.”

–Field Level Media