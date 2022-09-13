Visiting Tropicana Field? This Is What You Need To Know

Credit - EaglesFanInTampa - Wiki Commons

Tropicana Field is the only stadium in Major League Baseball fully enclosed, hosting the Tampa Bay Rays and almost 43,000 fans on a nightly basis. If you’re planning a trip to watch baseball in St. Petersburg, there are plenty of things you need to know about Tropicana Field.

Who Plays at the Tropicana Field?

The Tampa Bay Rays play at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida.

Where is Tropicana Field?

The park is located at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Is Tropicana Field air-conditioned?

Tropicana Field is air-conditioned, a closed building, and doesn’t have a retractable roof. You won’t have to worry about rainouts, lighting delays, or the sweltering summer heat. Tropicana Field is the only year-round indoor venue in the MLB.

When was Tropicana Field built?

Tropicana Field was built on March 3, 1990.

How much is the parking at Tropicana Field?

Parking at Tropicana Field can cost anywhere from $15-$30. We suggest arriving early to make sure you get a parking spot if you want to watch batting practice before the game.

Where to park at Tropicana Field?

Lots one and five are premium parking closer to the gates, only a 3-minute walk to get in. Lots two, seven, and six are general parking and will take you a little longer to get to the gate. You must pre-pay for these parking spots if you are going to a game. If you do not prepay before the game, here are some options for the payday of the game.

SunTrust Garage Parking – $5 – 1.1 mi

One Progress Plaza Lot – $7 – 1.2 mi

John Hopkins Middle School Lot – $5.50 – 0.4 mi

McNulty Garage Covered Parking – $7.50 – 1.3 mi

(Credit: MLB.com)

What time do the gates open at Tropicana Field?

The gates open 90 minutes before the first pitch for Rays home games.

How old is Tropicana Field?

Tropicana Field is 32 years old. It was opened to the public on March 3, 1990, and was originally called the Florida Suncoast Dome.

Is Tropicana Field turf?

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Shaw Sports Turf upgraded Tropicana Field in 2017 to the TruHop Triple Crown synthetic turf system. Therefore, Tropicana Field is artificial turf.

Can I bring a water bottle to Tropicana Field?

While visitors are not allowed to bring outside food or drinks into Tropicana Field, a personal-sized bottle of water that is sealed is permitted inside the ballpark.

Are purses allowed at Tropicana Field?

As stated on the team’s website, purses, backpacks and bags of any size exceeding 16″ x 8″ aren’t permitted through gate security. Any medical device bags, diaper bags accompanied by a young child, or bags smaller than the 16″ x 8″ limit are permitted.

How much is beer at Tropicana Field?

A beer at the Tropicana Field will cost around $5.

What is the capacity of Tropicana Field?

The seated capacity of Tropicana Field is 42,735.

Who owns Tropicana Field?

The city of St Petersburg owns Tropicana Field.

The best-rated hotels near Tropicana Field

Here are a few hotels you can stay at that are close to Tropicana Field.

All of these hotels are highly recommended. Additionally, the first two hotels are within walking distance of the stadium if you want to save money on parking. The other hotel options may require parking, public transport, or a relatively long walk.

The best-rated restaurants near Tropicana Field

Here are a few locations of the best-rated restaurants near Tropicana Field. You can get something to eat before or after the game, whichever you choose, but they are all within a short drive if you are looking to go.

The star rating is out of five. You can see below that these are the best-rated restaurants.