USC Trojans running back Travis Dye likely done for season

Southern California running back Travis Dye is likely to miss the rest of the season with a leg injury sustained during the eighth-ranked Trojans’ win against Colorado on Friday night.

Dye left the field on a cart in the second quarter of USC’s 55-17 victory after his left leg got twisted underneath him while being tackled.

The entire Trojans team crowded around Dye as he was placed in an air cast before being lifted onto the cart and taken to the locker room.

“It’s tough,” head coach Lincoln Riley said after the game. “It shook us all a little bit. He’s such an emotional leader. It sucks. No other way to put it.”

Including 26 yards gained Friday before the injury, Dye has rushed for 884 yards with nine touchdowns in 10 games in his first year with the Trojans.

Dye, a Los Angeles-area native, transferred to USC in January from Oregon after rushing for 3,111 yards in 48 games for the Ducks with 21 touchdowns going back to 2018. He also had 83 receptions for 869 yards with eight TDs at Oregon.

