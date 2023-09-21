Travis Kelce says he invited Taylor Swift to a Chiefs game

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Try as he might, Travis Kelce has been unable to deflect conversation surrounding a rumored relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

Some might say Kelce has been unable to “shake it off.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end decided to speak on the topic during his appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday on ESPN.

“I told her that I’ve seen you rock a stage in Arrowhead, so you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead. And see which one is a little more lit,” Kelce said with a smile. “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

The (rumored) “Love Story” began in July when Kelce shared that he was upset that his opportunity to present Swift with a friendship bracelet — along with his phone number — went by the boards during her Kansas City stop of the “Eras Tour.”

The rumor mill began picking up steam throughout the summer about the potential power couple, albeit with unconfirmed reports.

Eagles center Jason Kelce was asked about his brother’s relationship situation Wednesday on 94.1 WIP in Philadelphia.

“I don’t really know what’s happening in Travis’ love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business and stay out of that world,” Jason Kelce said. “But having said that, I think he’s doing great and I think that it’s all 100 percent true.”

Jason Kelce was quick to note that he was joking.

Let’s hope all goes well for Travis Kelce, considering Swift is known for her breakup songs.

After all, it would be a shame if they “are never ever getting back together” — if they ever are together in the first place.

