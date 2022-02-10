Torrey Craig returns to Suns; Pacers get Jalen Smith

Feb 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Torrey Craig (13) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns bolstered their bench just before the trade deadline Thursday, bringing back small forward Torrey Craig from the Pacers. Heading to Indiana in exchange are power forward Jalen Smith and a second-round draft choice, according to multiple reports.

Craig was a key contributor in the second half of last season for the Suns as they reached the NBA Finals. But since his departure to the Pacers in free agency, Phoenix has had trouble filling his backup role on the wing, even as they have built the best record in the Western Conference.

Craig, 31, is averaging 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds this season for the Pacers, starting 14 times in his 51 appearances. In his five-year career as a role player with four teams, he has been an elite defender and has averaged 5.5 points and 3.6 rebounds.

For the Pacers, the trade is another step in rebuilding. They also dealt Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers for draft picks and the expiring contract of injured guard Ricky Rubio), as well as Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings in a six-player deal.

In Smith, the Pacers get the No. 10 overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, but he has had trouble finding his niche with the Suns. Smith, who turns 22 next month, averaged 6.0 points and 4.8 rebounds a game in his 29 appearances this season.

