Top Esports announce return of knight, part with 3

The League of Legends championship road for Top Esports has been rocky the past two seasons, despite the presence of a talented roster.

On Tuesday, the team announced that 21-year-old mid-laner Zhuo “knight” Ding, one of the most accomplished players throughout the League of Legends Pro League (LPL), will be making his return in 2022 after re-signing with the team.

We are excited to announce that we have re-signed knight!

In the summoner’s rift, knight has created countless highlights.

We have always trusted each other all the way for the past three years.

Our story is to be continued. Thank you all for supporting knight and #TES pic.twitter.com/aRvKRBZEsq — TOPESPORTS (@TOP_Esports_) December 14, 2021

Meanwhile, the team also posted online that it is parting ways with top laner Bai “369” Jia-Hao, jungler Hung “Karsa” Hau-Hsuan and support Liang “yuyanjia” Jiayuan.

Knight led the China-based LPL during the 2021 summer season with 221 kills to go along with 174 assists and just 62 deaths, per Oracle’s Elixir.

In addition to Knight, the current roster includes Yu “Qingtian” Zi-Han, Yu “JackeyLove” Wen-Bo and Wang “Zhuo” Xu-Zhuo.

After winning the LPL Summer 2020 championship, Top Esports came in fourth in Spring 2021, then tied for seventh in Summer 2021.

–Field Level Media