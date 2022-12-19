Top defender Matt Hedges signs two-year deal with Toronto FC

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Former MLS Defender of the Year Matt Hedges signed a two-year deal with Toronto FC with two options, the team announced Monday.

Hedges was a free agent after spending the past 11 seasons with FC Dallas. He became a free agent when Dallas declined to pick up his option.

“Bringing a dominant center back (to Toronto) was one of our priorities during this offseason, and we are happy to have Matt joining our club,” Toronto FC president Bill Manning said in a news release after the club locked up Hedges through the 2024 campaign with options for the following two seasons.

“He is a (2016) MLS Defender of the Year with a ton of MLS experience that will help lead our backline. His presence and leadership will be critical as we continue to build the roster.”

Hedges, 32, twice earned MLS Best XI honors (2015-16) and is a three-time All-Star (2017-19) while making a franchise-record 310 MLS appearances (296 starts) for FC Dallas. He scored 18 goals and had four assists.

FC Dallas president Dan Hunt said it was a tough decision to not retain Hedges.

“You don’t ever fill a void like that,” Hunt said on the team website. “You just have to figure out how you adapt. Really, the game is about adapting.

“There’s no replacing somebody like him, as the player or the person. But it’s just how we adapt and evolve and work within the constraints that we have. We’re focused on building an even better team this next year, but that’s a big hole for us to fill. But we wish him and his family the best. We love him and we love them and hopefully one day they’ll come home.”

Hedges had one goal in 28 matches (26 starts) last season.

“Matt is a player with great character who brings valuable MLS experience to our group,” Toronto head coach Bob Bradley said in the news release. “He is eager for a new challenge and wants to be a part of what we are building here. We are happy to bring Matt to Toronto FC.”

Hedges has made five appearances for the United States’ national team, the most recent being in the 2017 Gold Cup.

–Field Level Media