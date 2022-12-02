Top 25 roundup: No. 2 Texas holds off No. 7 Creighton

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Carr scored 19 points and Brock Cunningham hit two free throws with four seconds to play to ice the game as No. 2 Texas beat No. 7 Creighton 72-67 on Thursday in a Big East/Big 12 Battle game in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns (6-0), playing with their highest ranking since 2010, led by five points at halftime and took decisive charge midway through the second half when a 10-0 run pushed their advantage to 11 points.

Tyrese Hunter scored 15 points for the Longhorns, while Timmy Allen added 11 and Dillon Mitchell had 10.

Ryan Kalkbrenner paced Creighton (6-2) with 20 points and 13 rebounds while Nembhard added 17 points and Arthur Kaluma and Scheierman hit for 13 each. Scheierman also grabbed 11 rebounds in the loss. All of the Bluejays’ points came from their starters.

Utah 81, No. 4 Arizona 66

Branden Carlson scored 22 points, Rollie Worster nearly had a triple-double and the Utes’ defense stymied the nation’s highest-scoring team as Utah shocked the Wildcats in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

The Utes (6-2, 1-0 Pac 12) started fast, never trailed and mostly dared the Wildcats to shoot from long distance, where they struggled, going 4 of 28 from 3-point range. The Wildcats (6-1, 0-1) had been averaging a nation-leading 97.5 points per game.

Worster compiled 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Oumar Ballo had 22 points and Azuolas Tubelis contributed 20 for Arizona.

No. 8 UConn 74, Oklahoma State 64

Jordan Hawkins scored 26 points and Adama Sanogo added 20 as the Huskies defeated the Cowboys in a Big East-Big 12 Battle game in Storrs, Conn.

Hawkins did most of his scoring from long range, hitting 5 of 9 3-pointers for UConn (9-0). Sanogo went 7-for-14 from the floor and hauled in six rebounds, and Andre Jackson Jr. supplied 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Kalib Boone finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for Oklahoma State (5-3), while Avery Anderson III contributed 14 points. The Cowboys’ 17 turnovers led to 27 Huskies points.

No. 9 Kansas 91, Seton Hall 65

Kevin McCullar returned from a one-game injury absence to post 17 points and 10 rebounds and the Jayhawks ran away from the visiting Pirates in Lawrence, Kan.

McCullar — who missed Kansas’ 87-55 win over Texas Southern on Monday due to a groin strain — led six Jayhawks scorers in double figures. Jalen Wilson added 15 points and 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season while Gradey Dick also had 15 points for Kansas (8-1).

Kadary Richmond led Seton Hall (4-4) with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. Tyrese Samuel added 16 points.

No. 21 UCLA 80, Stanford 66

The Bruins scored the game’s first 17 points and never looked back, opening Pac-12 Conference play with a rout of the host Cardinal.

Amari Bailey and Jaime Jaquez Jr. combined for 15 of the first 17 points for UCLA (6-2, 1-0 Pac-12). Bailey, a freshman, matched his career high with 19 points for the night. Jaquez, a senior, tied his season high of 27 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the floor.

Stanford (3-5, 0-1) was led by Spencer Jones, who scored 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor. Michael Jones added 10 points off the bench.

