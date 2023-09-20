fbpx
Published September 20, 2023

Top 10 recruit Jalil Bethea commits to Miami

Archbishop Wood junior Jalil Bethea celebrates after scoring at Father Judge High School in Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Archbishop Wood defeated Olney High School in the District 12 Class 6A third-place game, 88-47. Bb Olneyatwood01
Credit: Nur B. Adam / Bucks County Courier Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Miami secured a Class of 2024 commitment from 5-star shooting guard Jalil Bethea on Wednesday, giving the program one of its highest-rated recruits ever.

Bethea, out of Warminster, Penn., is the ninth overall recruit in the class and No. 1 out of Pennsylvania, per the 247Sports composite ranking. He’s ranked No. 7 overall by ESPN.

Bethea chose the Hurricanes over Kansas, Villanova, Alabama, Syracuse and a host of other schools.

“They showed me a lot on my visit. They told me how they will help my game grow,” Bethea told ESPN. “I trust the staff.”

The 6-foot-4 guard plays for Archbishop Wood High School.

The last 5-star prospect to commit to Miami was Lonnie Walker in 2017.

–Field Level Media

