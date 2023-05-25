Tony Jefferson to retire after 9 seasons

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive back Tony Jefferson is retiring after nine seasons in the NFL and plans to become a scout with the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN reported Thursday.

Jefferson, 31, played in nine games (one start) last season with the New York Giants, his fourth and final team.

He finishes with 9.5 sacks, four interceptions, 24 passes defensed and 492 tackles in 113 games (67 starts) with the Arizona Cardinals (2013-16), Baltimore Ravens (2017-21), San Francisco 49ers (2021) and Giants.

Jefferson played in just 20 games the past three seasons.

The Cardinals signed Jefferson as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2013.

–Field Level Media