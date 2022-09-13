Tom Brady envisioning life after football

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady said he’s probably feeling more emotional about this season than any of the previous 22 seasons of his storied career.

“I’m feeling more than things in the past for some reason,” Brady said on the “Let’s Go!” podcast. “You know, I’m just really feeling intensely my emotions. And I feel like I always have that, but I think when you get close to the end …”

Brady, 45, retired after the 2021 season, then changed his mind just 18 days later, deciding to return as quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A father of three, he said family time has taken a back seat to the NFL.

“I haven’t had a Christmas in 23 years and I haven’t had a Thanksgiving in 23 years,” Brady said. “I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are, you know, born from August to late January. And you know, I’m not able to be at funerals and I’m not able to be at weddings.

“I think there comes a point in your life where you say, ‘You know what? I had my fill and it’s enough and time to go on, to move into other parts of life.'”

Whenever Brady transitions to that next stage, he has a job waiting for him: analyst on FOX Sports’ No. 1 football broadcast team. The seven-time Super Bowl champion signed a reported 10-year, $375 million deal with the network that will kick in when he retires.

Brady led the Buccaneers to a 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. He completed 18 of 27 passes for 212 yards with a touchdown and interception.

–Field Level Media