Todd Gilliland NASCAR throwback pays tribute to first CARS Tour win

CARS Tour has made a lot of history and contributed to numerous careers over the past decade but people forget that Todd Gilliland actually won the first ever Late Model Stock division race.

That legacy and lineage began with the David Gilliland Racing No. 98, which emerged victorious on March 28, 2015 at Southern National Motorsports Park, and one that will be celebrated next week with the throwback race at Darlington Raceway.

The Front Row No. 34, now driven by Gilliland since 2022, will transform itself into that entry for the Goodyear 400.

“This throwback, in general, is super cool, right,” Gilliland told Sportsnaut at an unveil availability on Wednesday. “Going back to the finish, I was probably 14 years old and all you know is that Deac (McCaskill) is one of the greatest at that track and we were able to get him on a green-white-checkers.

“But you don’t realize how special it is. Same thing when we would go to Martinsville and would race Philip Morris. Those guys are legends.”

Gilliland says he has no real memories of that race beyond what he’s seen of the highlights.

The car is also a throwback for David Gilliland, as what is now Tricon Garage, began as David Gilliland Racing and this Late Model Stock Car.

“Like Todd said, DGR really started in our backyard with Todd and Chris Lawson and a good group of guys back then,” he said. “But absolutely, the paint scheme and everything brings back a lot of memories.

“I got to be there that night for his win, which was special because I was still racing full time at that time. I don’t remember where we were at, but got to sneak over there for the night and obviously glad I was there.”

It was at nearby Martinsville!

“Yeah, that’s right, so a lot of great memories watching Todd race this car and I remember talking to him about Deac and Philip and the guys he beat that night and why it was a special thing because at the time, he’s kind of oblivious to it, right?

“And there’s something to that, I think, realizing why it was a big deal, not wanting him to take it for granted.”

In the decade that has followed since, Gilliland really appreciates now what it means to be the first winner in CARS Tour history, especially where the series is now.

“It’s really cool to see where the series has gone, right,” Todd said. “Even before it was CARS Tour, it was the Pro Cup Series and we ran the last race of that series when it was Late Models and the Pro Cup cars, when they were trying to figure out what directions it was going to go because it wasn’t doing great at that point.”

“To be the first winner is really cool to me, especially with the steady progression and now the new owners (Dale Jr, Kevin Harvick, Justin Marks and Jeff Burton) but Jack McNelly (founder) was always super nice and super helpful.”

So now, there has to be pressure back in this car, right?

“There’s always pressure, right,” he said. “I love Darlington. I love the whole aura about it so I just kind of see this as a cool spotlight of my past, cool memories, getting cool pictures with my dad and Chris (Lawson) and everyone who put their blood, sweat and tears into this car and into my development.

“I’m just really excited about that.”

