T.J. Watt suffers knee injury in Pittsburgh Steelers preseason finale, leading to some major questions

T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-team defense was on the field for its preseason finale against the Detroit Lions Sunday afternoon. As the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, there seemed to be absolutely no reason for Mike Tomlin and Co. to play Watt and risk injury.

Still in the game roughly midway through the second quarter, Watt exited with what was deemed a knee injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. The injury came after Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson hit Watt on the left knee.

Watt was seen on the ground and in pain before ultimately exiting for the locker room without a further update from the Steelers outside of them ruling him out for the remainder of the otherwise meaningless exhibition.

This comes in the same game that star wide receiver Diontae Johnson injured his shoulder on a 38-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Even after Watt went down, Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was still on the field for Pittsburgh.

T.J. Watt injury leads to some major question marks for the Pittsburgh Steelers

We have absolutely no idea how serious the injury is. Watt simply could have been removed out of precaution due to the meaningless backdrop to this game.

What we do know is that Watt had absolutely no reason to suit up in this one. He doesn’t need reps in the preseason. Heck, the dude earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors last season after sitting out the entire exhibition slate.

T.J. Watt stats (2021): 64 tackles, 39 QB hits, 21 tackles for loss, 22.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles

Do those numbers look like someone who should actually be on the field in August? We don’t think so. Consider this. Fellow star pass rushers Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa and Aaron Donald did not play one single preseason snap for their respective teams. Do we honestly think that is going to impact them Week 1?

T.J. Watt is as important of a defender as there is in the NFL today. His ability to get pressure on the quarterback consistently has helped make Pittsburgh’s defense one of the best in the game. Risking injury in a meaningless preseason game made absolutely no sense. Regardless of the severity of said injury, Tomlin was put on blast for actually playing Watt in this one.

