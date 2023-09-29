Titans WR Treylon Burks (knee) sitting out vs. Bengals

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans receiver Treylon Burks has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a left knee injury.

Burks sustained a sprained LCL to the same knee during practice sessions with the Minnesota Vikings in August, but Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Friday that this wasn’t the same injury.

Burks missed practices on both Thursday and Friday.

Burks was a first-round pick (18th overall) in the 2022 draft by the Titans. He has six catches for 99 yards this season after having 33 receptions for 444 yards and one score as a rookie.

Three other Tennessee players have been ruled out — inside linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring), safety Elijah Molden (hamstring) and guard Peter Skoronski (abdomen). Nose tackle Teair Tart (knee) and defensive end Denico Autry (groin) are questionable.

For Cincinnati, receiver Charlie Jones (thumb) and tight end Irv Smith (hamstring) were ruled out and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) is questionable.

–Field Level Media