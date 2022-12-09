Titans receiver Treylon Burks (concussion) out vs. Jaguars

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a concussion.

Burks sustained the injury while catching his first career touchdown pass in the first quarter of last Sunday’s loss at Philadelphia.

Burks held on to the 25-yard touchdown reception despite taking a hit to the head from Eagles safety Marcus Epps, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

Burks, 22, has not been on the practice field this week as the Titans (7-5) prepare to host the Jaguars (4-8).

He has 25 catches for 359 yards over eight games (four starts) since being drafted with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 draft, a pick acquired in the trade that sent star wideout A.J. Brown to Philadelphia.

The Titans also ruled out defensive lineman Denico Autry (knee), linebacker David Long (hamstring), wide receiver C.J. Board (rib) and cornerbacks Kristian Fulton (groin) and Tre Avery (concussion).

–Field Level Media