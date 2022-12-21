Titans sign QB Josh Dobbs off Lions’ practice squad

Credit: PHIL MASTURZO / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tennessee Titans signed quarterback Josh Dobbs off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad on Wednesday.

It’s an insurance move with starter Ryan Tannehill’s status for this week in jeopardy due to an ankle injury.

Per NFL Network, the players believe that rookie Malik Willis will start Saturday when the Titans (7-7) host the Houston Texans (1-12-1).

Dobbs, 27, was waived by the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 28 and signed by the Lions on Dec. 5.

He appeared in six games with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2018 and 2020 seasons, completing 10 of 17 passes for 45 yards with one interception.

Dobbs returns to the state where he played in college at Tennessee from 2013-16.

If Tannehill can’t go, Dobbs would likely be the backup to Willis. Willis started for the Titans in Weeks 8 and 9 and has passed for 177 yards with one interception this season. He has also rushed for 80 yards.

The Titans also placed offensive lineman Dillon Radunz (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday and signed offensive lineman Zack Johnson to the practice squad.

