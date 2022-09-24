Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan (knee) out for season

Credit: George Walker IV -USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan will be sidelined the rest of the season due to a knee injury he sustained on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

The announcement was made Saturday from the Twitter account of Lewan’s podcast, Bussin’ With The Boys.

Lewan, 31, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection. He has started 100 of his 105 games at left tackle since the Titans selected him with the 11th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.

The injury occurred on the Titans’ first play from scrimmage on Monday, and he was carted to the locker room.

Backup tackle Dennis Daley is next on the depth chart for Tennessee.

This is the second time in three seasons that a knee injury has ended Lewan’s season. He missed the final 11 games of the 2020 season with a torn ACL.

–Field Level Media