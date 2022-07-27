Timbers acquire Colombian defender Juan David Mosquera

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Timbers acquired Colombian defender Juan David Mosquera from Independiente Medellin on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old is under contract through 2026 with a club option for 2027. He will occupy international and U22 Initiative slots on the roster.

Smiling at this one ?????? Welcome to the Rose City, Juan David Mosquera! — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) July 27, 2022

“Juan David is a talented player who at a young age has showcased his abilities at the club level as well as in important tournaments such as Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana,” Timbers general manager Gavin Wilkinson said in a news release. “For a young player, he has already amassed a good number of professional games at a high level, and we believe has all the attributes to be a great addition to the team. We are excited to welcome him and continue his development.”

Mosquera made his professional debut at 17 and played three seasons at Medellin. He tallied three goals and three assists in 59 matches across all competitions.

“We’re excited to welcome Juan David to Portland. We believe he will give us depth and strength, while we also will provide him with the right environment to develop as a player and as a person,” said Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese. “His talent and skillset will make us a more competitive team. We’ve incorporated and trusted young, talented players into our team and we have seen their growth. These young players have adapted themselves in a very positive way, so I’m looking forward to work with Juan David as he develops with us at the Timbers.”

Portland (7-6-9, 30 points) returns to action Saturday against Minnesota United (10-8-4, 34 points) in Saint Paul, Minn.

–Field Level Media