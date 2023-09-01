Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receivers have become the divas of the National Football League with their acrobatics and end zone dances perpetuated by rule changes aimed at increasing scoring. Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, and Stephon Diggs hog the deep balls and the spotlight. All well deserved.

Yet, while wide receivers bask in the limelight, the upcoming 2023 NFL season may become known for the emergence of another position with dynamic talent: tight end. Yes, tight end.

Travis Kelce, the All-Pro tight end of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, has been the alpha dog at the position for several years, compiling enough receiving yards and touchdowns to play an instrumental role in the Chiefs, winning two of three Super Bowl appearances in the last four years. He’s one of the best to ever do it. But he won’t be the only tight end to star for his team this season, and there is a wave of young talent ready to make their mark. It’s not a stretch to say this could be the year of the tight end. I’ll explain.

Like Kelce for the Chiefs, Darren Waller will be a big target for the New York Giants, having been traded from the Las Vegas Raiders. Waller, a towering presence, becomes a primary target for quarterback Daniel Jones and will take pressure off star running back Saquon Barkley. Waller had two huge seasons with the Raiders in 2019 and 2020 when he combined for 2,341 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns before injuries limited his production the next two seasons. He’s healthy now and will be a valuable addition to the Giants’ offensive arsenal.

“He’s a big target,” Jones said recently. “He runs good routes, creates separation, he’s an easy guy to find. He’s a talented player, smart guy, understands defenses, understands where we’re trying to use him and how to get open.”

Beyond Kelce and Waller, Mark Andrews (Ravens), T.J. Hockenson (Vikings), Kyle Pitts (Falcons), Pat Freiermuth (Steelers), David Njoku (Browns), Evan Engram (Jaguars) and George Kittle (49ers) all should have pivotal roles on their respective teams. They are all battle-tested veterans ready to shape the narrative of each game.

The 2023 NFL Draft, however, is the biggest indication of the renaissance at tight end. A resounding six tight ends were selected within the first 61 picks, including five in the second round. All have a chance to start or play prominent roles this year. The six tight ends taken in the first two rounds are more than any draft since before 2013.

The run began with Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid being selected with the 25th pick in the first round by the Buffalo Bills. Kincaid has good hands and like Kelce can move around in the formation. The Bills signed veteran Dawson Knox to a four-year extension that includes more than $31 million guaranteed, but Kincaid is the future. He’ll benefit from playing in a high-powered offense led by quarterback Josh Allen.

After Kincaid, the second round of the draft became a feeding frenzy that underscored the position’s newfound importance. The Lions used the 34th selection to grab Sam LaPorta from Iowa. Detroit needed a tight end after trading Hockenson in mid-season to the Vikings.

After Detroit took LaPorta, the Raiders moved up three spots in the draft to use the 35th spot to nab Michael Mayer from Notre Dame. He’ll battle veterans O.J. Howard and Austin Hooper for playing time early in the year, but don’t be surprised if he’s the starter by mid-season.

With the 42nd pick, Green Bay selected Luke Musgrave from Oregon State. He caught only 47 passes in 20 college games, but the tight end-needy Packers coveted his versatility and ability to be a deep threat.

The Cowboys used the 58th choice to draft Luke Schoonmaker from Michigan, and Jacksonville took Brenton Strange from Penn State with the 61st choice. In all, there were 15 tight ends taken in the draft.

Why are tight ends valued? It’s because of their capacity to alter the game’s dynamics. Their size, speed, and versatility can open up the passing game by creating mismatches against linebackers and safeties. Tight ends also help the running game by being a receiving threat or blocking for a running back.

“A good tight end is a quarterback’s best friend,” is how Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel described it.

The days of tight ends living in the shadows and being unsung heroes are ending. They’ll never be the divas showboating wide receivers are, but they’re no longer an overlooked and underappreciated commodity. It’s their time to shine.

