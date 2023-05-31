Tigers’ Riley Greene has stress fracture in left fibula, put on IL

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is sidelined indefinitely after sustaining a stress fracture in his left fibula, the team announced Wednesday.

Greene sustained the injury during Detroit’s 10-6 loss to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday. The Tigers placed Greene on the 10-day injured list and promoted fellow outfielder Jake Marisnick from Triple-A Toledo.

Detroit acquired Marisnick on Tuesday from the Chicago White Sox for cash considerations.

To make room for Marisnick on the 40-man roster, the Tigers transferred right-hander Trey Wingenter to the 60-day injured list.

Greene, 22, is batting .296 with five homers, 18 RBIs and 29 runs during 52 games this season. He is batting .268 with 10 homers and 60 RBIs in 145 career games with Detroit.

Marisnick, 32, signed a free-agent deal with Chicago over the winter and hit .260 with one home run, 11 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 33 games with Triple-A Charlotte before being called up on May 10. He appeared in nine games for the White Sox, going hitless in two at-bats but scoring a run.

Marisnick has appeared in 840 career games with seven different teams in his 11 seasons, batting .228 with 63 homers, 213 RBIs and 79 stolen bases. He won a World Series in 2017 with the Houston Astros, hitting 10 or more homers in three straight seasons for the club from 2017-19.

–Field Level Media