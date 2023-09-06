fbpx
Tigers RHP Matt Manning (foot) exits game vs. Yankees

Sep 6, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning (25) reacts after getting hit by a line drive in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning exited Wednesday night’s game against the host New York Yankees after the first inning because of a right foot injury.

With runners at second and third, Giancarlo Stanton hit a 119.5-mph comebacker to the mound that caromed off Manning’s right foot. Manning was still able to finish the play by making an underhand toss to first baseman Spencer Torkelson.

After the third out was made, Manning held both knees and was checked out by trainer Ryne Eubanks and manager A.J. Hinch.

Manning was replaced by Beau Brieske, who allowed a tiebreaking homer to Jasson Dominguez in the third.

Manning is 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 15 starts this season. Earlier this year he missed over two months with a fractured right foot sustained when he fielded a comebacker by Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk on April 11.

