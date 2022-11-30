Thunder overcome 20-point deficit to topple Spurs

Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Jalen Williams had a season-high 27 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 20-point deficit to beat the visiting San Antonio Spurs 119-111 on Wednesday night.

The Spurs have dropped nine consecutive games, their longest losing streak since 1988-89.

The Thunder, who were without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, snapped a two-game losing streak.

Before the game, Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said he was sticking with Tre Mann despite his recent offensive struggles.

In five games since returning from missing three games due to injury, Mann was shooting just 28.6 percent from the floor and just 12.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Daigneault’s belief was rewarded.

Mann scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help the Thunder claw back from the 20-point hole that formed early in the second half.

Mann made four of his six shots in the fourth quarter to finish 7 of 13 from the floor.

The Thunder began the final quarter with a 10-2 run that began with Mann’s 3-pointer.

He tied it a couple minutes later on a running layup, then gave Oklahoma City its first lead since the first quarter with another 3-pointer just before the midpoint of the fourth.

Luguentz Dort added 23 points and Josh Giddey had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Oklahoma City.

The Thunder shot 51.6 percent from the floor

After San Antonio scored a season-high 77 points in the first half in building a big lead, the Spurs’ offense slipped after halftime.

San Antonio scored just 34 second-half points, shooting just 28 percent from the floor after the break.

After taking 17 free throws in the first half, the Spurs managed just eight after halftime.

Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 25 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Keldon Johnson added 19 points but was just 5 of 22 from the floor.

After trailing by 17 at halftime, Oklahoma City started the third quarter with a 14-5 run to get back into the game.

The Spurs, who shot 64.3 percent from the floor in the first half, struggled offensively coming out of halftime.

San Antonio finished the third 7 of 27 from the floor as its lead dwindled to eight by the end of the quarter.

