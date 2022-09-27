Thunder acquire forward Maurice Harkless from Hawks

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired forward Maurice Harkless and a 2029 second-round pick from the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday in exchange for guard Vit Krejci.

Oklahoma City will also receive amendments on the conditions of a 2025 second-round pick that had been previously traded, making it a top-40 protected pick.

Harkless’ $4.5 million contract will fit into the $4.9 million disabled player exception that the Thunder received due to Chet Holmgren’s season-ending foot injury, ESPN reported.

The trade also helps Atlanta financially, putting the Hawks under the luxury tax.

Harkless, 29, has been a journeyman during his 10 seasons in the NBA, spending time with the Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings. Last season with the Kings, Harkless averaged 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 45.9 percent from the field in 47 games (24 starts).

On July 6, Harkless was dealt from Sacramento to Atlanta along with Justin Holiday and a future first-round draft pick in exchange for Kevin Huerter.

In 621 career games (371 starts), Harkless has averaged 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Krejci, 22, averaged 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30 games (eight starts) last season with Oklahoma City in his NBA debut. He was selected in the second round of the 2020 draft by the Washington Wizards.

–Field Level Media