Thomas takes step back with Into the Breach

Into the Breach in-game leader Thomas “Thomas” Utting has opted to move to the bench of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

“This was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my career, but I will be temporarily stepping back from the starting roster,” Thomas said in a statement.

Thomas, 25, also addressed the matter on social media.

“A difficult decision but something I thought was necessary to do before CS2 is released,” he wrote on Twitter. “I wish the roster the best of luck, looking forward to getting back on the grind and repping that.”

Into the Breach has struggled to follow up their recent Major run, notably finishing in last place in the IEM Cologne play-in stage.

“Our run at the Paris Major has defined our growth, but I don’t think it was something anyone expected or was prepared for,” Into the Breach CEO Sam “SlayTheMinotaur” Macedonio said in the team’s statement.

“It’s had a hugely beneficial effect but has also been a difficult adaptation for many of our people. (Cai “Cypher” Watson and Sebastian “volt” Malos) were bought out and move onwards and upwards, (Gustavo “Juve” Alexandre) has struggled and taken steps back for himself and now Thomas follows suit.

“We can only try to do what’s best for our players, long-term growth, and support for those still with us — alongside the two new players joining us in the next few days. Thomas won’t be leaving us but his role within ITB needs to be redefined for everyone’s benefit.”

Into the Breach’s roster consists of Poland’s Karol “rallen” Rodowicz, the Netherlands’ Joey “CRUC1AL” Steusel and Lithuania’s Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras. Juve, of Portugal, joins Thomas, of the United Kingdom, on the bench, while Denmark’s Martin “trace” Heldt is the team’s coach.

