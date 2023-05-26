Thieves earn two sweeps in CDL Major V elimination bracket

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Thieves swept two opponents to advance into the third round of the elimination bracket Friday at the Call of Duty League Major V in Toronto.

The Thieves, seeded ninth and starting the tournament in the lower bracket, handed OpTic Texas an early exit with a 3-0 win in Round 1, then beat the London Royal Ravens 3-0 as well.

The Royal Ravens had moved forward by beating the Boston Breach 3-1 earlier in the day. Rounding out the start of the elimination bracket, the Vegas Legion swept the Seattle Surge 3-0 and the New York Subliners did the same to the Los Angeles Guerrillas.

Against Texas, the Thieves won 250-109 on Mercado Las Almas Hardpoint, 6-2 on Breenbergh Hotel Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Breenbergh Hotel Control. Zack “Drazah” Jordan recorded a match-high 61 kills for Los Angeles.

Texas was the top seed and the only team to go 5-0 in qualifying, but it was unceremoniously swept out of the tournament with 3-0 losses Thursday and Friday.

The Royal Ravens started their day by beating the Breach, opening with a 250-233 win on Al Bagra Fortress Hardpoint and a 6-3 win on Al Bagra Fortress Search and Destroy. Boston countered with a 3-1 win on Breenbergh Hotel Control, but London clinched the victory with a 250-155 result on Embassy Hardpoint. Byron “Nastie” Plumridge of England had 90 kills and a plus-1.43 K/D ratio for the Ravens.

It was a different story when London met Los Angeles. The Thieves won 250-232 on Al Bagra Fortress Hardpoint, 6-5 on El Asilo Search and Destroy and 3-0 on Breenbergh Hotel Control. Drazah led all players in kills again, with 59 on a plus-1.20 K/D ratio.

The Legion beat the Surge 250-175 on Zarqwa Hydroelectric Hardpoint, 6-5 on Mercado Las Almas Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Breenbergh Hotel Control. Vegas’ Thomas “TJHaLy” Haly led all players with 70 kills.

The Subliners got by the Guerrillas 250-217 on Mercado Las Almas Hardpoint, 6-3 on Breenbergh Hotel Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Himmelmatt Expo Control. Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez of France had 65 kills and a plus-1.33 K/D ratio for New York.

The tournament continues Saturday with five matches:

–Florida Mutineers vs. Minnesota Rokkr (winners Round 2)

–Atlanta FaZe vs. Toronto Ultra (winners Round 2)

–Vegas Legion vs. New York Subliners (elimination Round 2)

–FaZe/Ultra loser vs. Los Angeles Thieves (elimination Round 3)

–Mutineers/Rokkr loser vs. Legion-Subliners winner (elimination Round 3)

Call of Duty League Major V prize pool and points distribution

1. $200,000, 65 CDL points

2. $120,000, 50 CDL points

3. $80,000, 40 CDL points

4. $40,000, 30 CDL points

5-6. $20,000, 20 CDL points

7-8. $10,000, 10 CDL points — London Royal Ravens, TBD

9-12. no money, no CDL points — OpTic Texas, Boston Breach, Seattle Surge, Los Angeles Guerrillas

–Field Level Media