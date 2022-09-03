Texas Tech opens in style, smashing Murray State 63-10

Credit: Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Reserve quarterback Donovan Smith threw four touchdown passes and Tahj Brooks ran for three touchdowns as Texas Tech hammered visiting Murray State 63-10 in Saturday night’s season opener for both teams at Lubbock, Texas.

The outcome made a winner of Joey McGuire in his first game as a collegiate head coach. The Red Raiders have won four consecutive games with a head coach making his debut with the team.

Smith completed 14 of 16 passes for 221 yards without an interception. Starting quarterback Tyler Shough and reserve Behren Morton also threw a touchdown pass. The three Texas Tech quarterbacks combined to throw for 472 yards.

Shough started strong with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Loic Fouonji for the game’s first points less than 4 1/2 minutes after kickoff on a drive that covered 94 yards on four plays. But Shough exited with an injury and was on the sideline in the second half with a sling holding his left arm. He missed the last eight games of 2021 because of a broken collarbone.

Jerand Bradley, who gained 108 yards on six catches, and Fouonji both caught two touchdown passes. SaRodorick Thompson and Mason Tharp also made touchdown receptions.

DJ Williams of Murray State threw a touchdown pass to Jacob Bell for the Racers’ only touchdown.

That play came 1:31 into the second quarter and trimmed Murray State’s deficit to 21-10.

But the Red Raiders scored three more touchdowns before halftime. Smith hooked up with Fouonji on a 39-yard touchdown strike and Brooks ran for scores from 3 and 23 yards, creating a 42-10 margin at halftime.

Earlier, Brooks scored on a 14-yard run.

Fourteen Texas Tech players caught at least one pass.

Murray State, which competes in the Football Championship Subdivision, was held to 50 rushing yards. Texas Tech has won 20 straight meetings with FCS foes.

This was the first matchup between the teams.

