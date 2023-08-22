Texas A&M transfer Haynes King wins Georgia Tech QB job

Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key named Texas A&M transfer Haynes King the Yellow Jackets’ starting quarterback for the 2023 season on Tuesday.

King was competing with redshirt freshman Zach Pyron for the role.

“There are going to be points in time this year when those quarterbacks will all play,” Key told reporters Tuesday, “but for now, Haynes King is the starter and we are looking forward to moving on.”

King came to the Atlantic Coast Conference after a few difficult years in the Southeastern Conference with Texas A&M. He opened the 2021 season as the Aggies’ starting quarterback but suffered a broken leg in their second game of the year, sitting the rest of the way behind Zach Calzada.

It was King’s job again to start the 2022 season, but he was benched after two games as Max Johnson and Conner Weigman shared quarterback reps moving forward.

“I’m not putting (King) on a short leash,” Key said. “I don’t want the starting quarterback to go out there and feel like if he makes one mistake he is going to get yanked. That is not the world we are living in. Both guys will have to be prepared. We can win with both players.”

King has three years of eligibility remaining after retaining his “COVID year” of eligibility from 2020.

Last year, King threw for 1,220 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions while completing just 55.6 percent of his throws across six games.

Georgia Tech will host conference foe Louisville on Sept. 1 to open the season.

