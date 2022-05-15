Plans for new $2 billion Tennessee Titans stadium don’t require taxpayer money

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans are the latest NFL stadium making plans for a new stadium. However, unlike the Buffalo Bills, it seems taxpayers might not have to be on the hook for a multi-billion dollar construction project.

Nissan Stadium, which opened in 1999, has hosted countless Titans games and plenty of playoff matchups. Years removed from its most recent renovations, though, there is a push for a new NFL stadium to be built in Nashville.

Tennessee Titans stadium cost (Nissan Stadium): $472 million with inflation

Nashville Mayor John Cooper recently unveiled plans for the funding of a new building to host Titans’ games. In a column for the Tennessean, he wrote the plan he is submitting will not come with a taxpayer burden.

Cooper says he has worked with the Titans’ organization and officials in state government on funding plans for the past 18 months. There is a single goal, keeping the Titans in Tennessee at a time when many cities are looking to add an NFL team.

The current plan calls for a 1.7 million-square-foot stadium with a dome and estimates on the potential cost range from $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion. Given inflation and the history of costs for stadium construction projections increase as work is done, it’s safe to assume the final tab will be at least $2 billion.

Nissan Stadium has reportedly been due for numerous upgrades in recent years, but budget problems prevented it from happening each time.

Who will fund the Tennessee Titans stadium project?

Tennessee already approved $500 million in revenue bonds directed toward raising funds for the new stadium. According to WSMV 4, state lawmakers are also weighing an increase in the hotel tax to generate additional revenue for a new home for the Titans.

According to The Tennessee Star, Metro Nashville Sports Authority is also committing $700 million toward the project.

As for contributions from the Titans’ organization, owner Amy Adams Strunk and the Adams family have reportedly agreed to put forth $700 million to help fund a new stadium.

If need be, the Titans could also request a loan from the NFL to provide additional funding for a new stadium. NFL owners granted a $200 million loan to Buffalo for its $1.4 billion stadium project in Orchard Park.

If everything moves forward, the next Titans stadium will be built on land next to Nissan Stadium. There is hope that a new arena would open before the 2026 NFL season.