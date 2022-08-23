Tennessee suspends linebacker William Mohan after arrest

Credit: Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Tennessee suspended sophomore linebacker William Mohan following his weekend arrest on a charge of felony domestic aggravated assault.

“We are aware of the recent arrest of football student-athlete William Mohan. He was immediately suspended indefinitely from all team activities,” the university said in a statement Tuesday.

Knoxville police said Mohan left the scene before officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Saturday.

A woman told officers she had invited Mohan to her home but he arrived intoxicated. She said that when she denied his sexual advances, he grabbed her face with one hand and her throat with the other. She said she screamed and escaped his grasp and demanded that Mohan leave her bedroom, but he repeatedly refused even after she went to get a knife.

A roommate eventually convinced Mohan to leave, but the woman told police she let him back in and he passed out on the couch. At that point, she said she began calling numbers on his cell phone to find him a ride home.

Police arrested Mohan the following day. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 16.

Mohan transferred to Tennessee from Michigan before the 2021 season. He played mostly on special teams for the Volunteers and recorded nine tackles.

The Volunteers open the season at home against Ball State on Sept. 1.

