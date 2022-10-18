Ted Barrett, Alfonso Marquez named crew chiefs for LCS

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Alfonso Marquez and Ted Barrett have been named the crew chiefs for the umpire crews working the upcoming League Championship Series (LCS).

Barrett will captain the National League Championship Series crew while Marquez is chief of the ALCS umps.

Joining Barrett are Lance Barrett (no relation), Doug Eddings, Adam Hamari, Brian Knight, Todd Tichenor and Quinn Wolcott.

Marquez’s crew will be made up by Vic Carapazza, Chris Conroy, Chris Guccione, Adrian Johnson, Mike Muchlinski and D.J. Reyburn.

When Ted Barrett and Marquez are off the field in Game 2 of each series, Todd Tichenor (NLCS) and Chris Conroy (ALCS) will serve as crew chiefs.

Andy Fletcher, Larry Vanover and Chad Whitson will serve as the LCS replay officials.

