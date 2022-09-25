Team World has huge day, stuns Team Europe in Laver Cup

Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Team World captured its first win ever in the Laver Cup, with Frances Tiafoe’s 1-6, 7-6 (11), 10-8 victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas of Team Europe the decider at O2 Arena in London on Sunday.

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime put Team World in the driver’s seat, following a doubles win with partner Jack Sock and a 6-3, 7-6 (3) singles defeat of Novak Djokovic.

Team Europe entered the final day of play leading 8-4, but with each win worth three points, Team World came back to stun the Europeans, 13-8.

“One of my best wins so far, for sure, in my career,” Auger-Aliassime said after defeating Djokovic. “To back it up after the doubles, it was super important for the team.”

Djokovic won both his doubles and singles matches on Saturday night, but Auger-Aliassime was dominant on Sunday. He powered 13 aces past Djokovic, who double faulted four times. Auger-Aliassime struck 39 winners and had just 16 unforced errors, while Djokovic had 13 and 12, respectively.

Auger-Aliassime is enjoying tennis right now, having defeated No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in Davis Cup play on Sept. 16.

“The last two weeks I’ve had two great wins under my belt, Carlos and now here, Novak,” Auger-Aliassime said.

In the winner, Tiafoe was crushed in the first set in just 21 minutes but fought back, working the match to a tiebreaker in the second set, where he saved four match points and went on to win, setting up the final 10-point tiebreaker and a victory for captain John McEnroe and Team World.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” said Tiafoe, a U.S. Open semifinalist, in his on-court interview. “John McEnroe dropped a lot of F-bombs saying we can’t lose again. Felix beat Novak today, and we all did it together. It wasn’t just me.”

And McEnroe was thrilled to best his old rival, captain Bjorn Borg of Team Europe.

“No one beats Team World five times in a row,” McEnroe said. “Felix stepped up big time. Frances is prime time, we saw that at the U.S. Open. This is an incredible team event, and I’m loving every second of it.”

–Field Level Media