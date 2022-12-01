Team Secret move on from Nisha

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Team Secret parted ways with carry/mid laner Michal “Nisha” Jankowski from their Dota 2 roster on Thursday.

Nisha, a 22-year-old native of Poland, spent the past four years with Team Secret.

Clement “Puppey” Ivanov, who has been with the organization since 2014, had gotten to know Nisha well.

“What can I say about my boy Nisha …” Puppey said. “We’ve shared many laughs, traveled the world, and won a bunch of tournaments. I cherish our time together and completely understand his decision to move on and see more of the world.

“I wish him all the best and hope that his fire will keep burning for many more years.”

A few words from Puppey on Nisha's departure.#SecretDota pic.twitter.com/jXUEBOkqGT — Team Secret (@teamsecret) December 1, 2022

Team Secret overcame an upset versus Entity in the regional qualifiers to advance to the Last Chance Qualifiers grand final against Tundra Esports. Secret fell flat in that grand final, however.

Team Secret’s current Dota 2 roster consists of Remco “Crystallis” Arets, Roman “Resolut1on” Fominok, Bakyt “Zayac” Emilzhanov and Puppey. Seung Gon “Heen” Lee is the team’s coach.

–Field Level Media