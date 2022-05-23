fbpx
Published May 23, 2022

Team Secret add Crystallis to Dota 2 roster

Team Secret announced the signing Monday of Remco “Crystallis” Arets to their Dota 2 roster.

The 20-year-old Dutch pro confirmed his departure from Entity the same day.

Crystallis previously competed with Creepwave, Ghost Frogs and B8. He replaces Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan, who parted ways with Team Secret on Thursday.

The rest of Team Secret’s active roster includes Michal “Nisha” Jankowski, Daryl Koh “iceiceice” Pei Xiang, Yazie “YapzOr” Jaradat and Clement “Puppey” Ivanov.

–Field Level Media

