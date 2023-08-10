Team Liquid beats Evil Geniuses at LCS playoffs

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Team Liquid defeated Evil Geniuses 3-1 on Thursday to advance through the losers’ bracket at the League Championship series playoffs.

Liquid won on blue in 27 minutes and 21 minutes to build a two-map lead. Evil Geniuses struck back with a 31-minute on red, but Liquid completed its victory by winning the following map in 24 minutes on blue.

With the loss, Evil Geniuses were eliminated from the tournament. Liquid will face the winner between Dignitas and Golden Guardians in Round 3 of the losers’ bracket.

Park “Summit” Woo-tae of South Korea totaled 18 kills, six deaths and 22 assists to lead Team Liquid. Canadian Joseph Joon “jojopyun” Pyun paced Evil Geniuses with 10 kills.

After the regular season, the first- and second-place teams in the top North American League of Leagues circuit headed to the upper-bracket semifinals of the double-elimination playoffs. The third- through sixth-place teams opened the playoffs in the upper-bracket quarterfinals. The seventh- and eighth-place teams entered the postseason in the lower bracket, while the ninth- and 10th-place teams were eliminated.

The top three teams in the playoffs will secure berths in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled for Oct. 10-Nov. 19 in South Korea. The fourth-place team will head to the World Championship’s Wildcard Qualifier.

The playoffs continue Friday with one match:

–Dignitas vs. Golden Guardians (lower-bracket quarterfinals)

League Championship Series Summer Split prize pool:

1. $100,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship

2. $50,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship

3. $30,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship

4. $20,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship’s Wildcard Qualifier

5-6. No prize money — Evil Geniuses, one more TBD

7-8. No prize money — TSM, 100 Thieves

9. No prize money — FlyQuest

10. No prize money — Immortals

