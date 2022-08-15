Team BDS pockets $600,000 for Rocket League World Championship

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Team BDS won three matches Sunday, including a rout of G2 Esports in the final, to win the Rocket League World Championship in Fort Worth, Texas.

BDS, which took home $600,000 of the event’s $2 million-plus prize pool, won the first three maps in the final 2-1 on Mannfield (Night), 3-2 on Aquadome and 1-0 in overtime on DFH Stadium.

G2 bounced back with a 2-1 win on Utopia Coliseum (Dusk), but BDS clinched 3-0 on Wasteland (Night).

Earlier in the day, BDS spotted semifinal opponent FURIA Esports the first two maps, losing 4-3 in overtime on Mannfield (Night) and 1-0 on Aquadome.

Then BDS took over in a big way, winning 6-0 on DFH Stadium. Next came 2-1 wins on Utopia Coliseum (Dusk) and Wasteland (Night), followed by the clincher, 5-1 on Neo Tokyo.

G2 made it to the final with a 4-2 win over FaZe Clan. The teams traded wins through the first four maps: G2 took Mannfield (Night) 3-0; FaZe won Aquadome 1-0; G2 coasted on DFH Stadium 5-1; and FaZe tied the match again 3-2 on Utopia Coliseum (Dusk).

G2 took the fifth map, Wasteland Night, 1-0, and then sealed the match 3-0 on Neo Tokyo.

BDS won their quarterfinal over Karmine Corp 4-3, and FURIA defeated Moist Esports by the same score.

G2 had an easier time in their quarterfinal, winning 4-1 over The General NRG. FaZe Clan won 4-3 over Version1.

Rocket League World Championship prize pool:

1. $600,000 — Team BDS

2. $400,000 — G2 Esports

3-4. $200,000 — FURIA Esports, FaZe Clan

5-8. $100,000 — Moist Esports, Karmine Corp, The General NRG, Version1

9-12. $30,000 — Spacestation Gaming, Team Falcons, SMPR Esports, The Club

13-16. $20,000 — Renegades, Endpoint CeX, OpTic Gaming, Dignitas

17-19. $13,600 — Pioneers, 01 Esports, Team Secret

20-22. $10,200 — Veloce Esports, Orlando Pirates Exdee, Senbei Strikers

23-24. $6,800 — Bravado Gaming, Gaimin Gladiators

–Field Level Media